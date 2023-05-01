Belgium’s Luca Brecel wins World Snooker Championship by beating Mark Selby

Luca Brecel of Belgium celebrates with the Cazoo World Snooker Championship trophy© Getty Images

Mark Staniforth

Luca Brecel withstood a stirring fightback from Mark Selby to clinch a dramatic 18-15 victory and become the first player from mainland Europe to win the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.