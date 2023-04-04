Aspiration to reach snooker’s World Championships at Crucible still burns bright for Fergal O’Brien, 51

Fergal O'Brien says he's determined to get back to the Crucible again. Photo: Sportsfile

Dubliner Fergal O'Brien is set to follow a new course within the snooker world. However, the opportunity to try and conquer the Crucible is a dream he hopes can come true.

The 1999 British Open winner gained a two-year tour card through the Q School last year, but a disappointing campaign means the upcoming qualifiers for the World Championship might be his penultimate chance of reaching the promised land in Sheffield.

However, the 51-year-old hopes to keep snooker at the forefront of his life, with the opportunity arising to take a step into commentary and TV studio analysis, alongside his current work coaching amateurs in Dublin.

"After last year's World Championship qualifier exit, my first reaction was that I wasn't going to go to Q School. If it had been on a few weeks earlier, I wouldn't have gone,” O’Brien said in an interview with RTÉ.

"Had I not secured my tour card last year, I was never going to take a year out and come back this year to go through Q School again. If I hadn't gone to Q School, that was it."

"Doing some TV work, commentary and studio analysis, is definitely something I'll pursue. Even if I was offered it full-time now, and it meant stopping playing, I'd do that now.

"I'm also doing coaching in Ireland, trying to find the next prospect, as well as working with some of our top amateurs. Down the road I'd like to work with some of the pros."

Before all that, though, there's the minor matter of plotting a course through the arduous qualifying route to put himself into the main draw for the Crucible.

O’Brien ranked within the world's top 64 players from 1994 to 2022, ranking ninth in 2001 – his highest position but is now 129, so he will have to win four best-of-19-frames matches to book one of the 16 available places in Sheffield, with the tournament kicking off on Saturday week.

O'Brien faces Welsh teenager Liam Davies – who beat him in a second-round qualifier last year – on Wednesday.

He is the last player from the Republic of Ireland to emerge from the qualifiers for the game's biggest event. That was in 2017, when he beat David Gilbert 10-9, concluding with the longest frame in the history of the sport – a full two hours, three minutes and 41 seconds

"I still get slagging about that," he acknowledges.

Bu the Crucible is still special to him

"Regardless of other tournaments, it never fades," adds the former world number nine.

"Even at this stage, 32 years later, a few days away from the Worlds, you've still got the butterflies. It's prominent in your thoughts, whether you like it or not.

"If you'd said I wouldn't win a match all season, but I'd get to the Crucible, I'd have taken your hand off.

"The dream is still alive."