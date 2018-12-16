Antrim's Mark Allen shakes off UK Championship hangover by winning Scottish Open

Mark Allen beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 to win the Scottish Open to shake off the disappointment of losing last week's UK Championship final.

The Masters champion won at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Sunday having been 7-6 behind at one point.

He rattled off three straight frames to take victory having criticised his own behaviour and approach to the tournament previously.

Allen admitted to having had a couple of drinks during the interval of his semi-final victory over Daniel Wells.

But he was on form on Sunday and a break of 134, the highest of the match, in the 15th frame put him just one frame away from victory.

The Belfast man found himself 7-6 behind at one stage at the Emirates Arena on Sunday.

But he fought back, reeling off three straight frames courtesy of breaks of 66, 134 and 83 to secure the trophy

