Antrim’s Mark Allen battles back to stay one behind in scrappy Crucible semi with Mark Selby

Mark Allen in action against Mark Selby (not pictured) on day fifteen of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Photo credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.© PA

Online Editors

Mark Allen won three of the final four frames to stay within one of Mark Selby in their scrappy World Championship semi-final.