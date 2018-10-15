Ronnie O'Sullivan has branded the venue for the English Open a "hellhole" and claimed he could smell urine in the player interview area.

'All I can smell is urine' - Ronnie O'Sullivan brands English Open venue a 'hellhole' in scathing attack

The five-time world champion says event organiser World Snooker is "cutting corners" because he feels the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley is not of a good enough standard for this week's tournament.

O'Sullivan was speaking after winning his opening match against Kurt Maflin 4-1 on Monday.

The 42-year-old said on the BBC: "It's such a bad venue, it demotivates you to want to play.

"This is about as bad as I've ever seen. It's a bit of a hellhole."

He added: "I don't know what this gaff is, but I've just done an interview and all I can smell is urine.

"It's just got no atmosphere in there. I'm practising and I've got wires all around the table. There's no security, you've got people running at you left, right and centre.

"It's not the fans' fault. They (World Snooker) obviously haven't got the budget to run it properly.

"I don't know where their budget is but they're cutting corners. I think they should invest in good venues. Players deserve better."

World Snooker and the K2 have been approached for comment by Press Association Sport.

O'Sullivan, the world number three, won the English Open when it was held in Barnsley last year.

He began his title defence in convincing fashion, needing just over an hour to see off Maflin.

His victory included a break of 104 in the second frame, moving him a step close to becoming the first player to record 1,000 tons.

Prior to the match, O'Sullivan said he would tease people by controlling when he reached the landmark.

"I'm going to get to 999 and keep you all waiting," he told Eurosport. "I will get a right kick out of that and enjoy that."

Press Association