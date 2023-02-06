| 3.1°C Dublin

Ali Carter ends seven-year ranking title drought in Berlin with inspiration from a Whitney Houston song

Ali Carter regained the German Masters title 10 years after first winning the competition (Steven Paston/PA). Expand

Ali Carter regained the German Masters title 10 years after first winning the competition (Steven Paston/PA).

Online editors

Ali Carter claimed his first ranking title for seven years as he beat Tom Ford 10-3 in the German Masters final in Berlin – and credited a Whitney Houston song for inspiring him.

After Ford took the opening two frames, the first with a break of 121, Carter hit back emphatically by winning each of the next six, which included a century break of his own (120).

