Alcohol, burnout and idolising Ken Doherty – inside the mind of Ronnie O’Sullivan

‘When you’re down in it, you wonder if you ever get out of it. But I’ve more faith in myself now. I know how to get there’

Ronnie O'Sullivan: "Everything can be repaired. Just bear with me. As long as you communicate, you can pause things. They call it diplomacy in politics."

David Kelly Today at 03:30