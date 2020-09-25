| 6.1°C Dublin

Aaron Hill exits European Masters after claiming scalps of Ronnie O'Sullivan and Matthews Stevens

Cork teenage snooker star Aaron Hill Expand

Close

Cork teenage snooker star Aaron Hill

Cork teenage snooker star Aaron Hill

Cork teenage snooker star Aaron Hill

Cork teenager Aaron Hill's European Masters heroics have been ended this evening by China's Yan Bingtao.

Hill lost 5-1 tonight after beating two-time World Championship finalist Matthew Stevens 5-3 earlier in the day, following his heroics in ending world number 1 Ronnie O'Sullivan's interest in the competition on Thursday.

Hill caused shockwaves after beating his idol O'Sullivan 5-4 last night.

After beating the reigning World Snooker champion, he said: "He's my childhood hero. To play him so early on… I didn’t go out there to just be there and be happy to be there. I still wanted to win the watch and if I lost the match after being 3-1 up, I would have been disappointed.

"Even if I lost that last one, I would have been disappointed. I’m just so, so pleased with that victory. Everyone back home, my family and friends must be buzzing. I had a quick look at my phone and I think it’s going to take me to Christmas to reply to everyone.

"I’m just living up the moment."

Online Editors

Related Content