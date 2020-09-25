Aaron Hill adds Matthews Stevens scalp after victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan

Aaron Hill has done it again! Fresh from Thursday night's win over Ronnie O'Sullivan, the Cork teenager has beaten Matthew Stevens in the European Masters.

The 18-year-old overcame Stevens - a two-time World Championship finalist - 5-3 and now faces Riga Masters champion Yan Bingtao this evening.

Hill caused shockwaves after beating his idol O'Sullivan last night, saying: "He's my childhood hero. To play him so early on… I didn’t go out there to just be there and be happy to be there. I still wanted to win the watch and if I lost the match after being 3-1 up, I would have been disappointed.

"Even if I lost that last one, I would have been disappointed. I’m just so, so pleased with that victory. Everyone back home, my family and friends must be buzzing. I had a quick look at my phone and I think it’s going to take me to Christmas to reply to everyone.

"I’m just living up the moment and can’t wait for the next round."

Can the Cork cueman cause another upset this evening? We'll keep you updated!

Online Editors