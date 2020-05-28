Sky launches a new documentary channel that will guide us into a month when sport will return

Matt Busby is considered one of the most influential figures in the Manchester United's history, having led them to their first European Cup in 1968. Photo by Harry Goodwin/Paul Popper/Popperfoto/Getty Images

The global sporting shutdown has seen many of us scrambling to feed the huge void that has been created in our lives, with viewing figures for sporting documentaries soaring in recent weeks.

Netflix's gripping series 'The Last Dance' looking at Michael Jordan's remarkable story with the Chicago Bulls has been watched by millions around the world in recent weeks and now Sky have launched a new documentary channel that gives us a whole new range of sporting tales to sink our teeth into.

Here is your Independent.ie guide to a hours of a television viewing that will lead us into a fresh month that will see the return of the USPGA golf tour and, almost certainly, England's Premier League.

To watch now:

I Am Bolt

Available now on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

Watch Usain Bolt do what he does best as the Jamaican sprint legend – and the world’s fastest man – aims to make history at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio with wins in the both the 100m and 200m finals. The film looks into Bolt's meteoric rise to sprinting supremacy. The rest is history.

The Armstrong Lie

Available now on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

Lance Armstrong was considered one of the greatest sports figures of all time after beating cancer and winning the Tour de France seven times. When Armstrong admitted to doping in 2012, USADA's CEO, Travis Tygart, concluded that Armstrong's team had run 'the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen’.

Kenny

Available now Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

The day after the Heysel disaster, Kenny Dalglish became manager of Liverpool Football Club. Six years later he resigned from the club, shell-shocked in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster. In between he created one of the most exciting football teams of all times. 'Kenny' explores more than just the roller-coaster career of an iconic footballer and manager.

Coming up:

Busby

Matt Busby is considered one of the most influential figures in the Manchester United's history, having led them to their first European Cup in 1968. Photo by Harry Goodwin/Paul Popper/Popperfoto/Getty Images

9pm, Thursday 28 May, Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

The truly remarkable story of a Manchester United icon and one of the greatest football managers of all time. During 25 years in charge of Manchester United his charisma, vision and steel revolutionised the beautiful game, turning Manchester United from the second-best team in their home city into one of the most iconic names in sport.

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes

9pm, Friday 29 May, Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

A vibrant portrait of boxing legend Muhammad Ali told through the lens of his frequent appearances on the Emmy Award-winning Dick Cavett Show. With natural charisma, quick wit and playful pugnacity, Ali was a perfect foil for the sophisticated broadcast host, and together they struck television gold.

Conor McGregor: Notorious

10pm, Tuesday 2 June, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and NOW TV

A man synonymous with MMA fighting, watch as McGregor rises through the ranks of UFC - via multiple belts - to an iconic fight in Las Vegas, with dramatic fight scenes and exclusive behind the scenes access to his rise to the pinnacle of the sport.

Tiger Woods: Back

9pm, Friday 5 June, Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

A Sky original documentary telling the incredible story of one of sports’ greatest ever comebacks. After undergoing four potentially career ending back surgeries and having confessed that he may never play competitive golf again, Tiger Woods returned to Augusta, where it all began 22 years previously, to confound his critics by dramatically winning his fifth Masters, his 15th Major and his own personal battle with his mind, his body and with the sport itself.

I Am Ali

8pm, Tuesday 9 June, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and NOW TV

Take in unparalleled access to Muhammad Ali's story, based on an archive of his own audio journals and interviews with his inner circle as well as fellow boxers as we look back at a man known as The Greatest.

Available later this year:

Tyson Bruno

This historic feature length film charts the sensational highs and lows of two of the world’s most iconic black sportsmen. One hero, one villain: this is the story of America’s ‘baddest man on the planet’ Iron Mike Tyson as the friend and enemy of Britain’s gentle giant, Frank Bruno and the fascinating story of the way their lives remained connected like two sides of the same coin.

The United Way

The story of Manchester United is one of the ultimate stories of our time and it has never been fully told this way before, this documentary is led by the legendary Eric Cantona, who provides the creative and storytelling spine throughout the film. Think 'Rome' but in the sphere of sport - Old Trafford is the Colosseum, the titanic managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby are the Emperors.

