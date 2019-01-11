Skating first: Speedster brothers to make history

Brothers Ryan and Sean McAnuff will make history this weekend as they become the first Irish skaters to compete in the same category in the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

Brothers Ryan and Sean McAnuff will make history this weekend as they become the first Irish skaters to compete in the same category in the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

The pair will be flying the flag for Ireland at the International Skating Union (ISU) games in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, which begin today and finish up on Sunday.

It caps an eventful season on and off the ice for the brothers as Ryan began a medical degree at the University of Limerick just a few months ago and has had to balance training with his studies.

Meanwhile, Sean has already participated in two World Cup events and, in Calgary, Canada, he smashed the Irish national records in both the 500 metres and 1,000 metres disciplines.

"I am excited to once again be representing Ireland at a major championships," Ryan McAnuff said.

"It is a wonderful feeling to be sharing this experience with Sean."

Profile

"With two of us racing in Dordrecht, I really hope that we can build up the profile for short track back in Ireland," Sean McAnuff added.

"I am looking forward to racing with Ryan and all the other world class athletes this weekend."

It will be the first time ever at an ISU Championships that two skaters from Ireland will compete in the same category.

The brothers will be lining up with 76 skaters from 23 countries, who will be vying for top honours in Dordrecht.

The games will begin today with the qualifying rounds for the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m distances before the medal races kick in.

Irish Independent