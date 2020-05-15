Sizeable Irish contingent set to return Down Under as Aussie Rules season resumes on June 11

THE sizeable Irish contingent will take centre stage Down Under once again next month when the AFL Premiership resumes with players back in training in small groups from Monday onwards.

The 2020 Aussie Rules season was shelved before it took off with just one round of games played in March and players took a 50 per cent pay cut until May as a number of Irish stars returned home amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Conor McKenna (Essendon), Anton Tohill and Mark Keane (both Collingwood) were among the Irish crew that returned home when the season was put on ice but they will be back in action next month.

Others like Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast Suns), Zach Tuohy (Geelong Cats), Colin O’Riordan (Sydney Swans) as well as Conor Nash and Conor Glass (both Hawthorn Hawks) are likely to feature when the AFL Premiership resumes on June 11 under strict protocols.

"Clubs will complete a 3.5 week training block before matches officially restart. Clubs will initially train in maximum groups of eight, before resuming full contact training from Monday May 25,” an AFL statement said.

"All players and returning football department staff will have been tested for Covid-19 prior to returning to the club. They will also have undergone education sessions on the protocols they will need to follow.

“These include rigorous ongoing screening and regular testing, throughout both the training and return to play period. This will also apply for umpires and AFL Match day staff once the season resumes."

Full contact training will resume on May 25 but the AFL are keen to "prioritise the health and welfare" of all involved with strict safety guidelines in place.

“We know as this situation continues to evolve, we have to remain agile and flexible to be able to adapt where necessary while ensuring we continue to prioritise the health and welfare of our players, staff and the wider community," AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said.

"It's crucial that we don’t place any burden on the public health system. We have developed our model as the best option for returning to play for both players and officials and the general public and have done so following extensive consultation.”

The resumption of Australia's most popular spectator sport will take place 81 days since the season was postponed but the Aussies have escaped the worst of the Coronavirus and this is yet another positive step as they ease health and safety restrictions.

Online Editors