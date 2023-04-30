Six stars of Dublin classic make NFL grade as Tennessee pick Peter Skoronski in first round

Trey Palmer of Nebraska Cornhuskers is tackled by Cameron Mitchell of Northwestern Wildcats during the game at Aviva Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Shane Brennan

Six players who featured in August’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic have made the NFL grade over the weekend’s draft.