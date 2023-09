Siobhan McCrohan celebrates with the tricolour and her gold medal after finishing first in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls A final during the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade. Photo: Nikola Krstic/Sportsfile

Siobhán McCrohan has won gold for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade. The Galway woman, who is 36, capped an amazing comeback to rowing by winning the lightweight single sculls in windy and choppy conditions.