Home > Sport > Other Sports Sinéad Goldrick: There have been bouts of homesickness, but I was always coming back to Oz Sinéad Goldrick: 'It’s nine months since we’ve played an AFLW game, so I’m mad to get going again.'Sinéad GoldrickToday at 20:20I don’t know where the rumours originated, but I was always coming back. Latest Other SportsSinéad Goldrick: There have been bouts of homesickness, but I was always coming back to OzLewis Hamilton extends contract with Mercedes until 2025Novak Djokovic opens up on global fame and the threat to his mental health‘All you can do is ride the waves’ – Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh have eyes on big prizes at World Rowing ChampionshipsNovak Djokovic overcomes Bernabe Zapata Miralles in US Open second roundKaden Groves wins second consecutive stage at Vuelta a EspanaEddie Dunbar forced to abandon Vuelta a Espana after crashing in neutralised zoneIrish Olympic boxers training with Ukrainian squad in Dublin campAndy Murray reaches US Open second round after winning 200th grand slam match Fintan McCarthy using France loss to inspire comeback at World Rowing Championships with Paul O’DonovanShow more Top StoriesOther SportsSinéad Goldrick: There have been bouts of homesickness, but I was always coming back to OzIrish NewsHouseholds to be repaid electricity overcharge of €54 from OctoberFamilyTanya Sweeney: Can we please let proud parents post pics of their kid’s first day of school without judgement?Irish News‘Alarming’ rise in rent pushing people deeper into poverty as cost of renting in Dublin passes €2,100 Latest NewsMoreWorld NewsElon Musk says X will have voice and video calls and updates privacy policy21:13VideosCCTV footage shows moment motorbike crashes into van in Dublin city21:10Irish NewsLATEST | New planning rules seek fewer car parking spaces, smaller gardens and homes built closer together20:43Irish NewsHouseholds to be repaid electricity overcharge of €54 from October20:27Other SportsSinéad Goldrick: There have been bouts of homesickness, but I was always coming back to Oz20:20CommentJody Corcoran: Covid is back and so too is the extreme fatigue20:17Celebrity NewsConductor Anthony Parnther on the importance of diversity in classical music20:15International SoccerIreland’s Joe Hodge to miss up to four weeks with hamstring injury 19:52World BusinessMore interest-rate pain on the cards as inflation pace fails to reduce19:50World NewsLATEST | Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case19:48