Silver for the O'Donovans - Cork brothers come second at European Championships

Paul and Gary O'Donovan had to settle for silver in the lightweight double sculls in the European Championships in Glasgow.

The brothers, who came in to this event off the back of a gold medal at the World Cup regatta in Switzerland two weeks ago, came from behind to reel in the Italians but they could not catch Norway who scooped the gold medal.

Silver for Gary and Paul O'Donovan in the lightweight men's double sculls at #Glasgow2018. They left themselves too much to do against a strong Norwegian crew #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/emDayvVxHD — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 5, 2018

