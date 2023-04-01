Sharp-shooting John Dawson leads Ballincollig to a first Super League title

Super League final: Ballincollig 78 Maree 64

Ballincollig's John Dawson in action against Zvonmir Cutuk, left, and Rodrigo Gomez of Maree during the Super League final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ballincollig players including captain Adrian O'Sullivan, centre, celebrates with his team-mates and supporters with the trophy after the Super League final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ballincollig wrote history by claiming their first Super League title with this 14-point victory over cup champions Maree in the National Basketball Arena.

The Cork men made up for 2021-2022 when their trophy cabinet remained bare despite winning 15 games and losing just three – fewer defeats than then double champions Tralee.

Ciarán O'Sullivan took over a side which has six O'Sullivans involved this season, having succeeded his uncle Kiernan O’Sullivan. Although the player coach is just related to brother Adrian and cousin Ronan.

Despite the close Cork family ties, it was a man from America they had to thank for this dream win as MVP John Dawson was the final’s top scorer with 31 points.

Cup champions Maree were somewhat unfortunate to miss their co-captain Eoin Rockall, who was groomsman at his brother’s wedding in Co Cavan.

Ballincollig came out of the traps quickest when Jose Jimenez Gonzales speedily got them off the mark with a two-point lay-up before adding a three pointer.

Maree’s foreign legion fought back as New Yorker Jarett Haines and their 6ft 10in Croatian Zvonimir Cutuk both hit five points as they enjoyed a slender 18-15 advantage at the end of the first.

Adrian O’Sullivan, frustrated following an earlier handling error, first got on the scoresheet with two lay-ups to draw the sides level in the second period.

It remained all square until Dawson took the lead with his own two and shot 11 points in all before the break to secure Ballincollig a 39-32 half-time lead.

Dawson continued where he left upon the resumption when opening with a three-pointer before Maree called a time-out as the Galwegians attempted regain control.

Rodrigo Gomez raised Ballincollig’s ire when play resumed after he was hit with an unsportsmanlike foul for bringing down Adrian O’Sullivan near the basket.

Maree, spurred by their vocal supporters, hit back with a Haines three but they struggled to keep pace with Dawson’s shooting in this sparky affair.

Moments later Gomez remonstrated with officials over a foul awarded to Haines but it did little to help his side’s cause as they entered the final period 60-46 down.

They continued to struggle with the pace in the final quarter as Ballincollig held on for the second Cork win of the day following Glanmire’s earlier Champions Trophy victory.