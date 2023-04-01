| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Sharp-shooting John Dawson leads Ballincollig to a first Super League title

Super League final: Ballincollig 78 Maree 64

Ballincollig players including captain Adrian O'Sullivan, centre, celebrates with his team-mates and supporters with the trophy after the Super League final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand
Ballincollig's John Dawson in action against Zvonmir Cutuk, left, and Rodrigo Gomez of Maree during the Super League final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ballincollig players including captain Adrian O'Sullivan, centre, celebrates with his team-mates and supporters with the trophy after the Super League final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ballincollig players including captain Adrian O'Sullivan, centre, celebrates with his team-mates and supporters with the trophy after the Super League final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ballincollig's John Dawson in action against Zvonmir Cutuk, left, and Rodrigo Gomez of Maree during the Super League final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ballincollig's John Dawson in action against Zvonmir Cutuk, left, and Rodrigo Gomez of Maree during the Super League final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

/

Ballincollig players including captain Adrian O'Sullivan, centre, celebrates with his team-mates and supporters with the trophy after the Super League final. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Barry Lennon

Ballincollig wrote history by claiming their first Super League title with this 14-point victory over cup champions Maree in the National Basketball Arena.

The Cork men made up for 2021-2022 when their trophy cabinet remained bare despite winning 15 games and losing just three – fewer defeats than then double champions Tralee.

Most Watched

Privacy