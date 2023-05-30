Shallow pool weakens Irish hand
Liam Gorman
So what has happened Ireland international rowing? Since the glorious year of 2016 and Olympic silver for the O’Donovan brothers, Ireland has had a remarkable record at major international regattas, with the medals rolling in.
Latest Other Sports
James McCollum primed for return to the ‘Colosseum’ in Ireland’s Lord’s showdown with England
Kosovo Tennis Federation to call for Novak Djokovic fine over on-camera message
‘Kosovo is the heart of Serbia’ – Novak Djokovic stirs up controversy at French Open
Shallow pool weakens Irish hand
Novak Djokovic advances at French Open then sends political message about Kosovo
American football round-up: Rebels stay unbeaten with one-point win over UCD
Novak Djokovic eases his way into French Open second round
‘I don’t even know what retirement means’ – Katie Taylor insists Chantelle Cameron rematch is only target
Eddie Dunbar aims to hit more Grand Tour heights after finishing seventh in Giro
Craig Young in limbo before Irish Test at Lord’s as James McCollum and PJ Moor make unbeaten record stand
Top Stories
Latest NewsMore
Jack Nicklaus on Rory McIlroy ‘mystery’ and why he thinks Irishman will win more Majors
Manchester United FA Cup blow as striker Anthony Martial is ruled out of Wembley clash with Man City
Stephen's Green Shopping Centre makes appearance in Kendrick Lamar music video
Charlie Bird shares health update: ‘I want to apologise to people who have supported me’
Phillip Schofield and This Morning: So what’s next?
Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to her dog whose death ‘deeply pierced’ her soul
Two men found ‘clinging to buoy’ rescued after swept out to sea
Ireland striker Evan Ferguson bats away comparisons with Harry Kane
Delayed upgrade of ‘most dangerous road in Ireland’ cost my son his life, heartbroken dad tells inquiry
France international Mohamed Haouas handed one-year prison sentence for hitting wife in public