Seven Irish crews make semi-finals at World Rowing Championships

Seven Irish crews have been confirmed for A/B semi-finals of the World Rowing Championships, with five Irish boats still in contention for a qualification place for the Tokyo Olympics.

Seven Irish crews have been confirmed for A/B semi-finals of the World Rowing Championships, with five Irish boats still in contention for a qualification place for the Tokyo Olympics.

Katie O’Brien represented Ireland in the PR2 W1x preliminary race as Katie finished third in the race, behind boats from Australia and the Netherlands.

Two former Olympians were competing in this race with the winner Kathryn Ross (Australia) setting a new world record. Katie will now race in the A final on Friday.

The W2- crew of Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley finished second in their Quarter-Final on Wednesday morning.

The race was on by the Australian boat and the Irish crew had a close race with the Italian boat and pipped them to take second at the finish.

Monika and Aileen will race in the A/B semi-final on Thursday.

The LM2x crew of Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan finished 1st in their Quarter-Final race. The beat out crews from Spain, Poland, Great Britain, France and Turkey to win the race. Fintan and Paul will now compete in the A/B semi-final on Thursday.

Aoife Case and Denise Walsh represented Ireland in the LW2x Quarter Final, Aoife and Denise finished fourth in the race four seconds off the Italian boat in third place.

They caught the Polish boat of Katarzyna Welna and Weronika Deresz to claim fourth. They will now race in the C/D semi-finals on Thursday.

The M2x Crew of Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle finished second in their Quarter-Final. They finished ahead of crews from Germany, Ukraine, Slovakia and South Africa to take second place.

The Polish boat finished less than two seconds ahead of the Irish crew to win the Quarter-Final. Ronan and Phil will now compete in the A/B semi-Ffnal on Friday.

Sanita Puspure finished 1st in the W1x Quarter-Final. Sanita finished strong in front of the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Trinidad and Tobago’s crew.

Sanita took the lead early and maintained the distance throughout the race. Sanita will now compete in the Woman's A/B semi-finals on Friday.

Gary O’Donovan represented Ireland in the LM1x in the Quarter Final today.

Gary had very tough competition today but the last sprint to the finish line seen him go from a fifth-place position to third place just narrowly beating Serbia, Germany and New Zealand.

Gary will now race in the A/B semi-finals on Thursday.

Online Editors