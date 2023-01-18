Scott Kinevane hails ‘mentor’ Liam McHale as he eyes basketball cup success with Éanna

ÉANNA'S Scott Kinevane admits his father “wasn't very happy” after he choose basketball over football when he still could have made the Dublin minors.

But the Ballyboden St Enda's clubman still has football's greats to thank in helping him to where he is today on the court: on the cusp of a second National Cup victory.

The 35-year-old still considers Mayo legend Liam McHale a “mentor” 15 years after playing alongside him for Ballina's team in the Super League.

Kinevane spent a year in the western town, shooting hoops, coaching kids while working in McHale's bar as he plotted a course to an American prep school.

“It was brilliant. Liam is a good friend of mine and he's kept in contact over the years. He's kind of a mentor if anything and, yeah, he's one of the greats,” Kinevane said.

“Even at that stage, he was in his 40s and he was still dominating and dictating the play. And that's something I'll always look back on and think that I was fortunate to play with Liam and Ronan (McGarrity).”

The Dubliner did not abandon football completely as he lined out for Ballina Stephenites after going west, before winning two basketball league titles and a cup with UL Eagles.

And then while based in Limerick, he would play with Clare's footballers during the 2010 championship when McHale was a trainer with the side.

"I obviously played with Ballina for a few summers so I got the feel for it and UL was very close, like a 30-minute drive to training," he recalled.

"It was hard to balance both and, towards the end, I felt it in the hamstrings. But it was a great experience playing with the likes of (David) Tubridy, who recently retired there."

Following his time in Munster, Kinevane returned to the capital to play with UCD Marian where he would win a Super League title in 2018.

He returned to where it all started when joining his current club, which was established by former schoolmates from Coláiste Éanna and an amalgamation with Notre Dame.

Though he first took up basketball in Ballyroan BNS – alongside future Dublin star Michael Darragh Macauley and current team-mate Neil Lynch – Coláiste Éanna was where he flourished.

“I won (All-Ireland) Under-16 and Under-19 titles, so yeah, we had a good year. We had a good group of lads that came through there. We didn't lose many schools matches,” he said.

The teacher at St Tiernan's CS hopes his old school can do it again in the Under-16 All-Ireland decider today in the National Basketball Arena.

“I'm going to bring a gang from here (St Tiernan’s) to support the lads, just to bring them up to the Arena and see what's like.”

Kinevane will be in action himself in National Cup final on Saturday against Galway side Maree in Tallaght.

And, having missed out in the semi-final win over Ballincollig following an injury, he insists there's no doubt about making the decider.

“I should be back for the final, or I will be back for the final, there's no 'should be' about it. It was just unfortunate timing,” he said.

“I've been moving well, and just after Christmas, turned the wrong way in a little twinge. If it had it been a final, I would have played but I was kind of hoping the lads could push through.”

They will hope to push through once more on Saturday.