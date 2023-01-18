| 3.4°C Dublin

Scott Kinevane hails ‘mentor’ Liam McHale as he eyes basketball cup success with Éanna

Pinergy ambassador and former All-Ireland Schools Cup winner with Coláiste Éanna Scott Kinevane. Photo by: Dan Sheridan/INPHO Expand

Barry Lennon

ÉANNA'S Scott Kinevane admits his father “wasn't very happy” after he choose basketball over football when he still could have made the Dublin minors.

But the Ballyboden St Enda's clubman still has football's greats to thank in helping him to where he is today on the court: on the cusp of a second National Cup victory.

