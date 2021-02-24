Sarah Lavin and Nadia Power secure World Indoor Tour podium places at final meet in Madrid

Nadia Power (2ndR) of Ireland in action in the Women's 800m during the World Athletics Indoor Tour Madrid 2021 (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Two Irish athletes have secured podium places at the final meeting of the World Indoor Tour in Madrid.

Sarah Lavin twice lowered her personal best on her way to third in the 60 metres hurdles final.

She clocked a PB of 8.14 seconds to come through her semi-final, before posting 8.13 in the final to take third place behind Spain's Teresa Errandonea and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands.

Nadia Power also finished third in the 800m final in 2.01.13, her second fastest time ever for the distance indoors and her third fastest overall.

The Dublin student, who has produced a series of stellar performances over the past month, lacked nothing in ambition as she tracked eventual race winner Ethiopia’s Habitam Alemu who won in 1:58.94.

Power tired slightly on the final back straight and was overtaken by Spain’s Ester Guerreo Puigdevall who finished second in 2:01.55. Louise Shanahan (2:05.62) was fourth.

Nadia also finished second overall in the World Indoor tour standings which is based on points secured throughout the series. The performance will also strengthen her position in the ranking list for Olympic qualification. She had already moved into a qualification spot and the points she earned in Madrid will be reflected in the qualification rankings when they are updated tomorrow.

In the 60m, Leon Reid finished sixth in the semi-final while Andrew Coscoran was fifth in the 1500m final in 3:37.20.

Lavin, Power, Reid and Coscoran will all be in action for Ireland at the European Indoor championships in Torun, Poland on the weekend after next.

