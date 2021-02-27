Sam Bennett denied third stage win on Tour of the UAE after Caleb Ewan edges bunch sprint on final stage

Sam Bennett with his Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year award at his home in Monaco in February 17, 2021

Sam Bennett finished second on the final stage of the Tour of the UAE at Yas Island near Abu Dhabi city.

The Irish cyclist was just beaten by his great friend and rival Caleb Ewan in a big bunch sprint.

Bennett seemed to have wrapped up his third stage win on the spin when he launched his burst for the finish line, but the diminutive Ewan got on to Bennett’s wheel and sprinted off it for his first victory of the season.

Last year’s Tour de France champion, Tadej Pogacar, won the week-long race overall to start his season in fine fashion.

For Bennett, the next target will be stage wins in either Paris-Nice or Tirreno-Adricatico next month followed by the Milan-San Remo classic on March 20, the latter being the Irishman’s big target for the first half of the season.

