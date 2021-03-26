Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove will join Annalise Murphy at Tokyo Olympics after qualifying second Irish yacht

The Irish sailing team has qualified a second boat for the Tokyo Olympics.

Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) have qualified in the 49er class with a race to spare.

The event medal race will be sailed this afternoon when the Irish could regain their third overall placing in the regatta. But their primary objective of securing an Olympic spot has been achieved.

James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing Performance Directed commented: "The whole team have all worked really hard preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and qualifying today is a really important step, and a milestone for Rob and Sean. Qualification has given the whole team a lift and it's some good news for our fantastic support base at home.”

Rio Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy has been nominated to crew the laser radial boat which has also qualified for the Tokyo Olympic regatta.

Online Editors