Rhys McClenaghan wins gold at European Championships

Rhys McClenaghan has been crowned European champion in the pommel horse event for the second time.

The 23-year-old won the gold medal by the narrowest of margins. His score of 14.66 edged out Belgium runner-up Maxime Gentges, who was awarded 14.56 at the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics championships in Antalya, Turkey.

McClenaghan is the current world champion and previously won the European title in 2018.

He was the leading qualifier in today’s final and went first. He wasn’t entirely satisfied with how he performed his routine, which was reflected in the judges’ overall score of 14.666, less than the 14.966 he posted in qualification.

Then he faced an anxious wait as the other seven finalists performed.

But the difficulty element in his routine on the pommel horse allied to the failure of the Netherlands’ Loran De Munck – who was his closest rival in qualifying – to execute an error-free routine gave the Newtownards gymnastic another major title.

Talking about his experience Rhys McClenaghan commented:

“I couldn’t be more proud to bring home another European Title for Ireland and to my collection. It was an anxious wait going up first and not performing my best routine but it’s definitely putting up a score that can take the title and I’m glad to be walking away from another European Championships as the European Pommel Horse Champion.”

Gymnastics Ireland National Men's Coach, Luke Carson added:

"I am exceptionally happy that Rhys completed another gold winning routine! It is great preparation for Olympic Qualification. I am very proud of Rhys today."

As the defending world champion and in the absence of triple Olympic champion Max Whitlock from the UK, McClenaghan was the clear favourite for the gold medal.

There are two elements to the scoring system in the pommel horse – the difficulty of the routine and the execution of it, with the latter scored out of ten.

McClenaghan’s difficulty score of 6.4 was the second highest in the final. But he had a couple of leg splits during the routine and a slight mishap near the end which the judges noted.

Judging by his reaction when he finished, he was disappointed with his effort. He was awarded a score of 8.266 for execution which is slightly shy of his usual standard.

But it was up to the rest of the field to catch him.

The next two finalists Maxime Gentges (Belgium) and Artur Davtyan (Armenia) achieved higher execution scores (8.3 and 8.5) but their difficulty scores of 6.2 and 5.7 respectively meant they were unable to overtake McClenaghan.

Ultimately they secured the silver and bronze medals with total scores of 14.56 and 14.2 respectively.

The main threat to McClenaghan came from Dutch gymnast Loran De Munck, who had posted a score of 14.66 in qualification and had a difficulty score of 6.5.

But the pressure was too much for him and his execution let him down as reflected in a score of 7.7, which meant he missed out on a podium finish.

The victory confirms McClenaghan as the top gymnast in the pommel horse event in the world.

He has recovered from a disappointing Olympics and his next major challenge comes at the 2023 world championships in Antwerp, Holland in September.

It is expected that Whitlock will return to action for the world event ahead of the Paris Olympics next year.

McClenaghan beat Whitlock to win his first European championship title in 2018 but the English gymnast produced a magnificent performance to secure the gold medal in Tokyo when McClenaghan fell off the pommel horse early in his routine and finished seventh.

Coached by Luke Carson in the National Gymnastics Training Centre on the Sport Ireland campus in Abbotstown, McClenaghan is the most decorated Irish gymnast of all time.

Along with his world championship gold and two European titles, he has also won a world bronze (2019), a Commonwealth gold (2018) and a Commonwealth silver (2022).