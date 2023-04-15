| 13.5°C Dublin

breaking Rhys McClenaghan wins gold at European Championships

Sean McGolsdrick

Rhys McClenaghan has been crowned European champion in the pommel horse event for the second time.

The 23-year-old won the gold medal by the narrowest of margins. His score of 14.66 edged out Belgium runner-up Maxime Gentges, who was awarded 14.56 at the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics championships in Antalya, Turkey.

