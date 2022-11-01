Rhys McClenaghan through to pommel horse final at World Gymnastics Championships

Rhys McClenaghan is into the World Gymnastics Championships pommel horse final

Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan is through to the final of the pommel horse event at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

The Tokyo Olympian had the highest score – an impressive 15.233 – in the qualifier.

The pommel horse final will take place on Saturday from 3.22 to 4.02pm and will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

The 23-year-old is Ireland’s most decorated gymnast.

At the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, the County Down athlete won Ireland’s first ever medal at the event securing bronze on the pommel horse.

Since then he had had a number of disappointing results.

At the Tokyo Olympics he was a pole position to secure a medal after the qualifiers but a slip during his routine in the final saw him drop to seventh overall.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham during the summer he won a silver medal having claimed the gold four years earlier at the 2018 Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

He also won a gold medal at the 2018 European championship becoming Ireland’s first ever European champion in gymnastics.

Speaking after the qualifiers McClenaghan said: “I felt very confident today. It felt like another day of training although with a few more Irish fans which made the occasion much more special.

“I know it’s only 50 per cent of the job done, I’ve got another routine to do in the finals and I’m looking forward to that.

“I hope that the Irish fans will come out in their numbers once again and support me, an Irish gymnast in the pommel horse final.”

Team-mates Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer concluded their all-around and apparatus qualifiers.

Cunningham’s best score of 13.800 on Floor, ranking 38th in All-Around.

McAteer’s top score was of 13.966 on Vault and Montgomery’s floor score was 12.900.