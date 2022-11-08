Rhys McClenaghan on the emotion of becoming a world champion, making James Nesbitt ‘proud’ and his ambition to meet Rory McIlroy

Movie star James Nesbitt helped Ireland’s newest World champion Rhys McClenaghan fulfil his dream.

A long-time fan of the 23-year-old Newtownards gymnast Nesbitt is one of his sponsors through his production company G&H Films.

“He has been in touch, he sent his congratulations and said he's very proud. It shows the kind of support that's back home and he just does this for the love of sport as well,” he said.

Other companies who have sponsored the Down star include Lidl, Avonmore Protein, Gym+Coffee and Quattro.

Becoming Ireland’s first ever gold medallist at the World championships will open up new commercial possibilities for the Tokyo Olympian.

“There’s a lot of opportunities and hopefully I’ll take those opportunities,” said McClenaghan.

Since finishing third behind Max Whitlock and Louis Smith, the then two-top rated performers in the Pommel Horse event at the British championships in 2016 when he was just 16, McClenaghan has dreamed about winning a World title.

There have been setbacks on the journey, but he believes those disappointments made Saturday’s win in Liverpool all the more satisfying.

“It makes this medal so much better,” he said. “It wouldn’t be as exciting had I done this before. It makes it so much more special that the shoulder gave up on me in 2018 and I had to get surgery and come back.

“The Olympics (Tokyo, 2021) didn’t go my way: the disappointments make this so much more sweet, and I’m grateful for that in a way.”

After failing to qualify for the final of the Pommel Horse event at the European Championships in August, McClenaghan and his long-time coach Luke Carson decided to ditch a new routine they had been working on.

“We were trying a new strategy with the routine, where we took out a couple of skills and replaced them with new skills. It didn’t necessarily change the difficulty, but it was hopefully going to improve the execution.

“But the skill I put in was just not working in competition. It was going okay, not 100 per cent and we thought it might have needed more time.

“And then after Europeans it was like, ‘yeah, we need to leave that’. It’s hard to make a decision like that because it feels like you’re going backwards, because you’re going back to the old routine.”

But it worked. McClenaghan’s near flawless execution of the routine at the World championships in Liverpool in the qualification and the finals saw him comfortably secure the gold medal. “It was the best score of this year out of any gymnast,” he added.

McClenaghan revealed that he does a lot of work with sports psychologist Jessica Barr on the mental side of his event.

“It just helps me a lot with organising my thoughts, speaking them out loud. Even doing these interviews helps me organise my thoughts and it solidifies my ambitions and targets in a way and helps me improve on them.”

Immediately after he won the gold medal he was overcome with emotion when interviewed by the BBC.

“It’s the first time somebody said ‘you’re a world champion’, and that just flicked a switch in my head, and I burst into tears,” he said.

“It was something I was looking forward to my entire life. For it to finally happen, well I didn’t say much but I sure did show my pure emotion.”

McClenaghan who shares a house with other gymnasts on the Sport Ireland Campus during the week is looking forward to a two-week break from training.

“I haven’t touched alcohol in seven months now. It’s going to be nice just to socialise with friends, go home and spend time with family, all those things I couldn’t do when I was in full-time training. It’s being human again,” he said.

His dream remains to win an Olympic gold medal but away from the gym he would love to meet his his fellow Down man Rory McIlroy.

"I don't know him, but I've love to, he's from Holywood. I'd love to meet him,” he said.