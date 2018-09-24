Irish sailor Gregor McGuckin has been evacuated from the Indian Ocean.

Rescued: Irish sailor Gregor McGuckin sailed for four days on a jury rig in an attempt to help injured Indian competitor Abhilash Tomy

The 32-year-old, from Dublin, was dismasted in a storm.

Earlier, an injured Indian competitor, Abhilash Tomy, was rescued.

Both men are now onboard the French fisheries patrol vessel Osiris.

A spokesman for McGuckin said he is in good condition. He said: "The vessel initially rescued Indian sailor Abhilash Tomy who is reported to be conscious and talking.

"The vessel then sailed approximately 30 miles to safely evacuate Gregor McGuckin. McGuckin's condition is good and he has reported nothing more than bumps and bruises.

"In an incredible show of seamanship, the 32-year-old Irishman managed to build a jury rig and hand steer his yacht Hanley Energy Endurance for the past four days to within 30 miles of his fellow competitor in order to be on site to assist with the rescue if required.

"McGuckin did not declare an emergency for his own situation despite being rolled over and losing his mast.

"However, given the extremely remote location and the condition of his yacht, it was deemed the appropriate course of action to abandon his yacht under a controlled evacuation scenario as the opportunity arose.

"The considered move ensures in the event that his own situation deteriorated in any attempt to reach land in the coming weeks a second rescue mission would not be required."

The spokesman added that McGuckin's team, friends and family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all involved in the operation so far. He added: "Our thoughts are now with Abhilash and his family."

Online Editors