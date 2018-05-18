Reminder: Today's the last day to enter for the mini marathon
TODAY is the final day for entries to this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.
This year’s event has moved back to its traditional home of Sunday, June 3, so you can join in all the fun and still have the bank holiday Monday to look forward to.
As always, the name and time of every finisher will be published exclusively in the Herald newspaper on the day after the race.
This year, we are also asking you to send us your favourite photos from the day for our special souvenir magazine.
Just email your snaps to minimarathon@herald.ie or tweet us @heraldnewsdesk using the #VHIWMM by midnight on the day of the race. A selection of the best photos will be published in our special magazine on Tuesday, June 5. Visit the official site here today and get your entry in before it’s too late.
Online Editors