| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Record number of runners expected to finish London Marathon

Around 48,000 people are expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace later on Sunday Expand

Close

Around 48,000 people are expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace later on Sunday

Around 48,000 people are expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace later on Sunday

Around 48,000 people are expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace later on Sunday

Laura Parnaby

A record number of people are expected to finish the London Marathon on Sunday, organisers have said.

Some 49,675 runners registered for this year’s race, up from the previous record of 43,199 in 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy