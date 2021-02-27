Raymond van Barneveld wins Players Championship three days after darts return

Raymond van Barneveld beat Joe Cullen to win the Players Championship title, just three days after returning to darts.

The 53-year-old walked away from the sport in 2019 but made a fine comeback, landing his first PDC ranking title in eight years on Saturday night.

As well as seeing off in-form Cullen 8-6 in the final in Bolton, van Barneveld beat some of the sport's biggest names to mark a memorable return to the oche.

Rob Cross and Mervyn King also fell by the wayside as the Dutchman marked his comeback in style.

"This last year I went 'Raymond, can I do this?' And I can do this," Barneveld told Sky Sports after his win.

"It all starts with belief. You have to start from scratch. I was an amateur last week, it's so weird.

"Then one week later I'm winning on the pro tour, that's what you can do if you believe in yourself."

