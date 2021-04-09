Puspure notable absentee as Irish team heads to Italy

When Ireland’s rowers open their account for the season today at the European Championships in Italy, there will be a notable absentee. For World and European champion Sanita Puspure has decided to stay at home, while eight other Irish crews test the competition on Lake Varese, north of Milan.

Puspure will instead use the time to hone her training programme ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, allowing Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig and Anneta Kyridou of Greece, who took silver and bronze last year behind Puspure, to thrash it out for top honours.

World champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy start as favourites for gold in the lightweight men’s double sculls after winning the world title in Austria two years ago. Determined to knock them off their perch will be the Italians, Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta, who have won silver at the last two world championships.

Read More

But the selection of Ireland’s top lightweights in the Olympic boat class means relegation once again for Gary O’Donovan, who won silver at Rio 2016 with brother Paul. He will race the lightweight single, a non-Olympic boat class, in Italy and will need to impress to stand any chance of getting back into the double.

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne should be on track for a medal after winning world silver in the heavyweight men’s double in 2019. Doyle, a doctor, returned to hospital duties to help cope with the pandemic, and had to skip last year’s Europeans, when the Netherlands won gold.

The third Irish crew to qualify for Tokyo at the Worlds in 2019 was Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska in the women’s pair. An injury denied Dukarska the chance to race at last year’s Europeans, but they now need to establish how their training speed matches up against the likes of Adriana Ailincai and Iuliana Buhus, the Romanians who took gold in their absence at last year’s Europeans.

Ireland’s women’s four will also be using the event to test their race speed ahead of their final chance to qualify for Tokyo, next month in Switzerland.

Online Editors