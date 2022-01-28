Puff Summers’ Basketball Diary: ‘With Lorcan Murphy, it’s kind of like taking LeBron James for granted’

Templeogue's Lorcan Murphy in action against Lovre Tvrdic, left, and Paul Freeman of NUIG Maree during their National Cup Round 1 clash. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It was good to play our re-scheduled league game last Saturday instead of just watching the National Cup final on telly and feeling sick because we weren’t in it.

But to get a three-point win over UCD Marian under our belt at home made us feel better, and Lorcan Murphy starred for us by scoring 28 points.

I can’t remember if Lorcan said he did the high or long jump in school but whatever jump it was, I bet he was good at it as he almost flies. His slam dunks always attract lots of attention in Irish basketball.

But we don't even get excited about his dunks anymore. It's kind of like LeBron, when he is so great for so long, you take him for granted.

When I first met Lorcan I said to people that he's probably the best basketball player that doesn't actually know how to play basketball.

His athleticism overcame any shortcomings in his game.

People used to say he was not a good shooter or bad making decisions off the dribble but, having been with Templeogue for nearly six years, he improved all that. He’s the full package now.

I was completely different. I used to be too slow to be a small point guard, but I put the hours in the gym and when I came here from the US, people used to say, “you’re so naturally athletic.”

I’d say, “Eh no, that’s not the case.”

People think absolutely everything Lorcan does must come naturally because of his natural feel for the game. It does not, there is hard work too.

We need him tomorrow against NUIG Maree – our first-round defeat to them in the cup earlier this season has been at the front of our minds all week.

We won the previous cup final in 2020 but my experience of this year’s decider was equally, eh, unique.

I watched it in the McDonald’s in Tallaght with a bunch of screaming 13-year-old girls from my daughter’s under-14 team.

I had stayed around Dublin to catch the final that evening as her Kilkenny Stars side had a game in town after my Templeogue win. So, McDonald’s was convenient.

Everybody expects the final to be a glamorous showpiece of basketball but for the guys playing it can be ugly, doing anything you can to win.

Kieran Donaghy was instrumental again as even though he didn’t score that much, he helped Tralee Warriors take control and ultimately triumph.

I admit I was disgusted to see them win as that almost puts them on a par with us as both teams have won at least a trophy a season since Tralee entered the league.

Having said that, there’s not a club more deserving in the country than them.

Claire Melia may be just 22 but she played like a veteran in Glanmire’s women’s cup final win over DCU Mercy on Sunday.

She always shows a maturity way beyond her years.

Especially, when she left NCAA Division 1 college, St Joseph’s in Pennsylvania, because she did not like the culture at that level, despite starring for that side.

It’s hard for Irish kids to understand how competitive US college basketball is, as you are competing against thousands of Americans who are using it as their only route to college.

You must respect her for returning and admitting, “I don’t like to see my team-mates getting upset when they’re not playing.”

Having seen both sides, Irish players, like Claire, are well-rounded individuals and that is what I want that for my kids.

In the short term though, I want to win tomorrow night.

THIS WEEKEND’S FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Men’s Division 1 – Limerick Sport Eagles v Limerick Celtics, 6.15, UL Arena

SATURDAY

Women’s Super League – Killester v Glanmire, IWA Clontarf, 5.0; WIT Waterford Wildcats v Trinity Meteors, Mercy SS Waterford, 6.0; St Mary's v DCU Mercy, Castleisland CC, 6.30; Liffey Celtics v IT Carlow, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 7.0.

Men’s Super League – NUIG Maree v Templeogue, NUIG, 7.0; Neptune v UCD Marian, Neptune Stadium, 7.0; DCU Saints v Ballincollig, DCU Sports Complex 6.0; DBS Éanna v Garvey's Tralee Warriors, Coláiste Éanna, 7.0; Killorglin v Killester, Killorglin Sports Complex, 6.15.

Women’s Division 1 fixtures – LYIT Donegal v Swords Thunder, Bishop's Field Derry, 1.0; NUIG Mystics v Marble City Hawks, NUIG Kingfisher, 3.0; Templeogue v Ulster University, Nord Anglia International School, 5.0; Portlaoise Panthers v Limerick Sport Huskies, St Mary's Hall, 7.0.

Men’s Division 1 – LYIT Donegal v Drogheda Wolves, Bishop's Field Derry, 3.0; Ulster University v Titans, UUJ, 5.0; Tolka Rovers v Dublin Lion, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 6.0; Malahide v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Malahide Community School, 6.0; WIT Vikings v UCC Demons, Carrickpherish Sports Hall, 7.0; Scotts Lakers Killarney v Fr Mathews, 7.30; Killarney Cougars v Limerick Sport Eagles, Presentation Gym Killarney, 7.30.

SUNDAY

Women’s Super League – Brunell v Fr Mathews, Parochial Hall, 2.45.

Men’s Super League – Moycullen v Belfast Star, NUIG, 4.15.

Women’s Division 1 – NUIG Mystics v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballinfoile Centre, 1.0; Tipperary Knights v Limerick Celtics, Presentation Secondary Thurles, 3.0.

Men’s Division 1 – IT Carlow v Portlaoise Panthers, Barrow Centre, 2.0; Ulster University v Drogheda Wolves, UUJ, 6.30.