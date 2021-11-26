Puff Summers’ Basketball Diary: ‘We hope the buzz from our Cyprus success will make people want to see us play at home’

Winning changes everything.

Especially when I accidentally brought the wrong passport to Cyprus this week for Ireland’s first European championships game in the EuroBasket pre-qualifiers.

I had somehow found my old one, which I lost and had cancelled in 2018, and presented that to passport control instead.

It was a bit scary to be told, ‘you cannot come into Cyprus on this’ when I landed on Monday as I was supposed to help out as Ireland assistant coach.

So, I had to wander Nicosia by myself to find the embassy and get a temporary passport, instead of devoting all my time to researching the Cypriot team.

Thankfully Ireland beat Cyprus yesterday.

Had we lost that game I probably would have taken the hit for the passport confusion and not being in my room, researching the game.

Although our point guard Seán Flood, who plays with Omonia Nicosia, would have had us covered in any case.

Seán was pretty much the assistant coach this week and sat down with us for hours, giving us the low-down on certain players he knew from the league.

It also worked in our favour that there were only 500 fans allowed inside their amazing 6,000-seater gym last night, as traditionally Cypriot fans are a bit wild and rowdy.

We got off to a good start, and we were quickly leading 9-3 which kept away any doubts about whether we are ready for the upper level in European competition.

The only things that were not great were basketballs themselves, which were old as hell.

I let some of the guys off the hook with some turnovers as you could see them bounce the balls, but they nearly didn’t come back up as they were so flat.

It can be weird stepping off the court to be assistant coach.

For example, I'm coaching Adrian O'Sullivan this week and then next week I must face Adrian on the court when playing with Templeogue against Ballincollig in Super League.

But it helps you think both as a player and a coach.

Another unique thing for me this week is being an American who coaches Ireland.

I have an awful lot of pride representing Ireland because my two daughters are half-Irish, half-American and the country means a great deal to me.

So it was great to see a good Irish contingent in the gym last night.

Our team manager, Mike Hickey, was stationed in Cyprus 20 years ago with the Irish army and he had a couple of his old UN connections bring us on a sightseeing tour this morning.

It was amazing to learn about the history of Cyprus’ troubles with the Greek and Turkish sides to the island. I had heard very little about it before.

You need to have all your documents in order to get over to the Turkish side. And I’m raging because they said you can buy your Nikes for €13 there and gets lots of knock-off stuff there.

I could have done all my Christmas shopping over there, had things worked out.

Instead, I will have to be happy with a few hours of video work for Sunday’s game with Austria on the plane home this evening.

We hope the buzz from our Cyprus success will make people want to see us in person in that next game at the National Basketball Arena.

Another win would help everything.

****

WEEKEND FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Men’s Division 1 – Limerick Sport Eagles v IT Carlow, UL Arena, 7.30; Portlaoise Panthers v Fr Mathews, St Mary's Portlaoise, 8.30.

SATURDAY

Women’s Super League – IT Carlow v Trinity Meteors, Barrow Centre, 3.0; Killester v Brunell, IWA Clontarf, 6.0; Liffey Celtics v St Mary's, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 7.0; WIT Waterford Wildcats v Fr Mathews, Mercy SS Waterford, 7.0.

Men’s Division 1 – Ulster University v LYIT Donegal, UUJ, 5.0; Limerick Celtics v WIT Vikings, St Munchin's College, 7.15; Killarney Cougars v Fr Mathews, Presentation Gym Killarney, 7.30; Portlaoise Panthers v Scotts Lakers Killarney, St Mary's Hall, 8.0.

Women’s Division 1 – Phoenix Rockets v Limerick Sport Huskies, Queens PEC, 4.0; Swords Thunder v Limerick Celtics, ALSAA Sports Complex, 5.30; Portlaoise Panthers v Ulster University, St Mary's Hall, 6.0; Templeogue v NUIG Mystics, Nord Anglia International School, 7.0.

SUNDAY

EuroBasket Pre-Qualifier – Ireland v Austria, National Basketball Arena, 5.0, TG4

Women’s Super League – Glanmire v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena, 2.30.

Women’s Division 1 – Tipperary Knights v LYIT Donegal Women, Presentation Secondary Thurles, 3.0.