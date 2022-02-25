Puff Summers’ Basketball Diary: ‘The Ireland team are not happy to just be on the court anymore’

IRELAND lost their Euros qualifying game against Switzerland yesterday and all the players were p***** off but, as national assistant coach, I was delighted to see their reaction.

You could hear all the forks and plates clinking at our post-match meal such was the awkward silence, which is very weird for our team of loud characters.

Obviously, it’s not nice to see your side hurting but that deafening quiet at the hotel in Fribourg showed me Irish basketball was going in the right direction.

The result could be viewed as a moral victory, having narrowed the gap to four points at half-time, but people don’t want that anymore.

People are no longer saying, “ah sure look, we only lost this many” or “well done Ireland. You made your country proud” and all that s***.

The hurt and the silence showed we’re not happy to just be on the court anymore, we know we can beat those guys.

Apart from the result, the trip was run with Swiss precision.

Every player had a damn-near row to himself on the flight to Zurich, the top-notch gym was three minutes from our hotel and their fans were well behaved.

They clapped nicely, they cheered politely, and nobody jeered, went crazy or had any flares.

Two of the handful of Irish fans over there were our MVP Seán Flood’s parents, and they made as much noise as all the Swiss fans.

Switzerland produce brilliant athletes and regularly boast NBA talent – I remember the Chicago Bulls’ Thabo Sefolosha coming to Dublin in 2007.

They led by 28-14 at the end of the first quarter, but we stayed calm and our 7ft James Gormley manned the centre.

We managed to bring to it within two free throws with 45 seconds remaining but just didn’t close out the game properly.

Cyprus will pose a different challenge in our next European qualifier game at the National Basketball Arena on Sunday.

We beat them in our first European qualifier last November thanks to Seán’s knowledge, which he has gained from playing with Omonia Nicosia over there.

And man, I thought I was a part of Cypriot basketball by the end of that week as he drove us all around in his car and introduced us to all his team-mates.

Maybe he did too good a job filling us in because they’ve changed things up with a new coach and brought in new players.

One of our internationals, Conor Quinn, will be stepping out of Ireland camp to play for his club Belfast Star tomorrow, just 24 hours before the Ireland game.

The whole team plan to go over and see it as his north conference leaders, who are coached by fellow Ireland assistant Adrian Fulton, take on second-placed Éanna.

It will give us a break – apart from Conor – before our next big international test.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Women’s Super League – Liffey Celtics v Trinity Meteors, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 8.15.

SATURDAY

Men’s Super League – Éanna v Belfast Star, Coláiste Éanna, 7.0.

Women’s Super League – UCC Glanmire v Liffey Celtics, Mardyke Arena, 5.0; Killester v St Mary's, IWA Clontarf, 6.0; WIT Waterford Wildcats v Brunell, Mercy SS Waterford, 7.0.

Women’s Division 1 – LYIT Donegal v Ulster University, LYIT, 4.0; Marble City Hawks v Portlaoise Panthers, O'Loughlins GAA Club, 5.0; Limerick Sport Huskies v Limerick Celtics, UL Arena, 5.0; Templeogue v Phoenix Rockets, Nord Anglia International School, 7.0

Men’s Division 1 – Malahide v Tolka Rovers, Malahide Community School, 7.0; Limerick Sport Eagles v Scotts Lakers Killarney, UL Arena, 7.0; EJ Sligo All-Stars v Titans, Mercy College, 7.30; Drogheda Wolves v Dublin Lions, Ballymakenny College, 7.30; Killarney Cougars v WIT Vikings, Presentation Gym Killarney, 7.30.

SUNDAY

Women’s Super League – Glanmire v Fr Mathews, Mardyke Arena, 2.30; IT Carlow v DCU Mercy, Barrow Centre, 3.30.

Women’s Division 1 – Tipperary Knights v NUIG Mystics, Presentation Secondary School, 3.0.

Men’s Division 1 – IT Carlow v Fr Mathews, Barrow Centre, 12.30.