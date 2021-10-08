Puff Summers' Basketball Diary: 'Never in a million years did I imagine myself staying in Ireland'

I never thought I'd be here.

My first team in Ireland was Ballina and Deora Marsh from Mississippi was – and still is – a local legend there.

He'd been here 20 years by the time I came and never in a million years did I imagine myself being one of the Americans, like Deora, who would end up staying.

Yet, two kids and a marriage later, I’m here 15 years.

The chairman of Ballina would become my father-in-law and it was a running joke at our wedding that he flew me over specially to meet his daughter, Lynda.

Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny is now home and Templeogue is my club.

Because of Covid, the last two years or so has been one of the longest times I've spent in Ireland without returning to Virginia.

I missed my mom's 60th birthday and one of my nieces being born. I'm going to miss another nephew being born in December. Man, it's been a long time.

All the same I've been here for 15 years, and I don't think I've talked to my family in America as much as the last 18 months.

Me and my two daughters usually go over at least once a year. My youngest daughter is five now so she hasn't been since before she was two.

She has very little memory of it so the best thing about lockdown has been FaceTime.

She may not remember being in the States but she's formed relationships with family over the phone and knows who they are now.

There are other things too about staying in Ireland for so long.

I try my best to keep my American accent while I'm over here. It's always easier when you can go over in the summer to brush up on the new lingo.

I don't want to go over there with an Irish accent and everyone making fun of me the whole time so I gotta get back soon.

It's been unbelievable to get back to playing basketball with Templeogue after the 18-month lay-off.

Being the assistant coach as well as a player I get a lot of enjoyment by delving into tactics and getting us prepared with our head coach Mark Keenan.

It was really rewarding being Mark's assistant when he coached Ireland to the European Championship for Small Countries title in August.

We didn't have close games, we won pretty handily, but we worked our asses off to get to a point where we were in shape to compete.

It's so easy when you lose after a long lay-off to just blame it on that lay-off. We didn't want that.

And I think it's gonna be the same with the Super League this year.

If we lose our first game against DCU Saints, we're not going to say, “Oh, we had that 18-month lay-off so we were rusty.” It's been the same for them.

Usually I'm pretty good at chasing people down and getting video ahead of the first weekend of games but there's not much out there, so we've to focus on our own set-up.

We've a few new faces this season like our Spanish wing Enrique Melini and Russian point guard Vladimir Tokshin.

Our new American is DJ Mitchell, and his dad played for the Irish team back in the early 2000s, which is pretty cool.

Having a fellow American on the team sometimes reminds me of Deora in Ballina. He was a big help to me without even knowing it at the time, teaching me to embrace the culture.

His house was the first place I had bacon and cabbage. It was unbelievable too and I tell him every time I meet him, “I need to have that again.”

If I could be like Deora, that'd be a huge compliment.

