Puff Summers' Basketball Diary: ‘It's mad to be playing guys who were the 11-year-olds I used to coach’

My Templeogue team-mates and I haven't played in four weeks between the Christmas break, Covid cancellations and being out of the National Cup.

But we return to action tomorrow against my old side, Moycullen, as we begin our big push for the Super League title in the New Year.

It is a long time since I played for them during the 2009-2010 season. I was considered the veteran then, so some things about this encounter are making me feel even older.

Tomorrow I will face only one of my old Moycullen team-mates, Dylan Cunningham, who was just 18 or 19 when I was playing with him. He is 30 now.

Worse still, some of his team-mates – Eoghan Kelly, Paul Kelly and Kyle Cunningham – were 10 or 11-year-olds at my basketball camps when I was in Galway back then.

It's all a bit mad for me to match-up against them.

The other American player with me in Moycullen, Simon Harris, has since become the women's head coach at NCAA Division 1 side, East Tennessee State.

I spoke with him recently about recruiting an Irish Under-18 international, Lucy Coogan, who I have been coaching, so fingers crossed that goes well.

Moycullen, may sit at the bottom of the Southern Conference, but the Galway side's record does not do the team's calibre justice. We are expecting a dog fight tomorrow for sure.

Last weekend, I brought my two girls with me to the cup semi-finals in Cork.

It was great to see our Templeogue women's team win their Division 1 Cup semi-final but by the next game my five-year-old was no longer interested. The iPad became her best friend by then.

I had to travel back home to Kilkenny to watch on screen as Tralee Warriors made their first National Cup final, which has been a long time coming. They have won everything else.

I will be keenly watching the decider next Saturday as Warriors' star man Kieran Donaghy takes on Neptune's veteran player-coach Colin O'Reilly.

O'Reilly, who also boasts a Cork senior hurling medal, must have six eyes in his head because he has an amazing ability to analyse a game while he is playing in it himself.

I was once player-manager for Kilkenny's National League team, and when I looked back at the tapes of those games, I realised I wasn't really able to do it.

There were so many adjustments that I just couldn't see or do because I was in the middle of the on-court madness. So O'Reilly is really impressive.

He will have it tough against Donaghy but also Tralee's Ireland International, Eoin Quigley, who must be about 6ft 4in, 10 stone and has no fear.

I remember, as Ireland assistant, travelling to Slovakia with him in 2019, and he was well able to hold his own against the Slovaks' two 7ft professionals.

I will obviously be watching the final with the Ireland set-up in mind, as will Templeogue coach, Mark Keenan, who heads up the national team.

We will also have the distraction of our re-scheduled league game against UCD Marian next Saturday just before the decider.

It's a bit unusual to play a league game on the same day but it will help us to forget about being knocked out of the Cup first round earlier this season.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Men's Division 1 – UCC Demons v Fr Mathews, Mardyke Arena, 6.30.

SATURDAY

Women's Super League – UCC Glanmire v Brunell, Mardyke Arena, 4.30; Fr Mathews v St Mary’s, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0; Liffey Celtics v WIT Waterford Wildcats, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 6.0.

Men's Super League – Templeogue v Moycullen, Nord Anglia International School, 5.0; Killester v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, IWA Clontarf, 5.0; NUIG Maree v DCU Saints, NUIG Sports Centre, 6.0; UCD Marian v Ballincollig, UCD Sports Centre, 6.0.

Women's Division 1 – NUIG Mystics v Tipperary Knights, NUIG Kingfisher, 3.0; Ulster University v LYIT Donegal, UUJ, 5.0; Limerick Celtics v Limerick Sport Huskies, St Munchin's College, 5.0; Portlaoise Panthers v Marble City Hawks, St Mary’s Hall, 6.0.

Men's Division 1 – Dublin Lions v Titans, Coláiste Brid, 5.30; Ulster University v Malahide, UUJ, 7.30.

SUNDAY

Women's Super League – IT Carlow Basketball v Killester, Barrow Centre, 1.30; DCU Mercy v Trinity Meteors, DCU Arena, 2.30.

Women's Division 1 – Phoenix Rockets v Templeogue, Lisburn Racquets Club, 2.30.

Men's Division 1 – Portlaoise Panthers v Killarney Cougars, St Mary’s Hall, 2.45.