Puff Summers’ Basketball Diary: ‘I’ll watch the Super Bowl but I lost my love for NFL after seeing reaction to Colin Kaepernick’s stand’

San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the US national anthem in 2016. Photo by: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

I will be playing basketball for Templeogue against Killester on Saturday, but football is the only show in town back home in the States this Super Bowl weekend.

I will tune in as the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals lock horns but if I fall asleep at half-time – and I probably will – so be it. I'm not as big a football fan as I used to be.

When I first came to Ireland to shoot hoops for Ballina 15 years ago, we used to stay up late in Liam McHale's bar to catch the big game.

I was a huge football fan growing up in Virginia – I could tell you every stat about every team – but when all the Colin Kaepernick stuff happened, I completely cut off the NFL.

He was making a stand for something he believed in and the NFL just turned a blind eye, then he left the San Francisco 49ers and nobody him picked up.

I lost my love for the NFL because of the reaction to him taking the knee.

That hit home especially for me because of the police brutality and everything that happened with young black men in recent years in America.

I know me turning off the NFL doesn't make a dent in a billion-dollar league, but I don't want to spend too much time watching it for my own principles.

My whole family are a big football family, and they say I'm a “weirdo” for not watching the NFL anymore.

Players being ostracised for taking a stand is nothing new and it’s happened before in basketball.

The Denver Nuggets’ Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf wouldn’t stand for the Star-Spangled Banner before games in 1996 and was temporarily suspended.

Craig Hodges was left out in the cold after delivering a letter to president George W Bush, criticising the treatment of poor communities, at a 1992 White House reception for the Chicago Bulls.

Thankfully, I was too young then and kept my love of the NBA, but I knew too much when the Kaepernick furore erupted.

I used to play football in high school.

I played running-back – the guy that runs the ball from the quarter back – and it has helped me find defensive holes on the court but I was nowhere near as good as my cousin.

He played football for Ohio State – which is one of the top five schools in the country – and he is still on his journey to the NFL, trying to get on to different teams.

It's cool to see his path, and I've no doubt he'll get there, but I know how cut-throat it can be to get into college sport itself.

I was lucky in my college basketball journey that I was good enough academically to get into almost every Ivy League school.

I had my heart set on Princeton because of their legendary coach John Thompson III but, unfortunately, they signed a slightly bigger player over me.

I was heartbroken but it was the best motivation for me and the reason I set up my own business, Why Not Me, here in Ireland to coach kids to be better.

To matters here, our Templeogue team will have our own tough test against Killester this weekend which we hope Jason Killeen can return for.

He looms large on the court but it's hard for him to do anything else when he is nearly 7ft tall, and his physical presence is a calming influence for us.

A small guard, like myself, dribbling the ball frenetically doesn't always breed calmness, so it's reassuring to pass it to a 6ft 10in guy which allows everyone to catch their breath.

You could look at our stats against Éanna last week and say, “70-all with five minutes to go, pretty good,” especially considering we didn't have Jason, but we still lost.

Hopefully he returns because we have not been able to string many wins together, which unfortunately has become the story of our season.

We hope to turn that around tomorrow against Killester.

It may not be the Super Bowl, but it will be pretty important as our league campaign gets nearer to the business end.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Men’s Division 1 – LYIT Donegal v Ulster University, LYIT Sports Centre, 6.0; Killarney Cougars v Portlaoise Panthers, Presentation Gym Killarney, 8.15.

SATURDAY

Men’s Super League – Neptune v Moycullen BC, Neptune Stadium, 4.0; Tralee Warriors v Ballincollig, Tralee Sports Complex, 5.0; Belfast Star v DCU Saints, De La Salle College, 6.30; UCD Marian v Éanna, UCD Sports Centre, 7.0; Killorglin v NUIG Maree, Killorglin Sports Complex, 7.15; Killester v Templeogue, IWA Clontarf, 7.30.

Women’s Super League – IT Carlow v Glanmire, Barrow Centre, 2.0; Killester v DCU Mercy, IWA Clontarf, 5.0; Liffey Celtics v Fr Mathews, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 7.0.

Men’s Division 1 – Ulster University v Tolka Rovers, UUJ, 5.0; LYIT Donegal v Titans BC, LYIT, 6.0; WIT Vikings v Portlaoise Panthers, Carrickpherish Sports Hall, 7.0; EJ Sligo All-Stars v Drogheda Wolves, Mercy College, 7.30; Fr Mathews v Limerick Sport Eagles, Fr Mathews Arena, 7.45.

Women’s Division 1 – NUIG Mystics v Limerick Celtics, NUIG Kingfisher, 3.0; LYIT Donegal Women v Templeogue, LYIT, 4.0; Marble City Hawks v Limerick Sport Huskies, O'Loughlin's GAA Club, 5.0; Swords Thunder v Phoenix Rockets, ALSAA Sports Complex, 5.30.

SUNDAY

Men’s Super League – Ballincollig v Tralee Warriors, Ballincollig Community School, 3.0; Belfast Star v Neptune, De La Salle College, 3.0.

Women’s Super League – Brunell v Trinity Meteors, Parochial Hall, 2.45.

Men’s Division 1 – UCC Demons v Scotts Lakers Killarney, Mardyke Arena, 3.0.

Women’s Division 1 – Tipperary Knights v Portlaoise Panthers, Presentation Secondary, Thurles, 3.0; Ulster University v Phoenix Rockets, UUJ, 5.0.