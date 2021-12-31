Puff Summers’ Basketball Diary: ‘I remember Steph Curry was just a normal kid in college, he has changed the game forever’

IT is everywhere.

We all know what that dreaded thing is, which continues to scupper our plans.

I was so freaked out by it I was taking antigen tests almost every two hours because I wanted to be safe to run a kids’ basketball camps over Christmas.

The number of cases again are just nuts, which meant the numbers of children in the camp were quite low, with parents afraid or people ruled out through the virus itself.

Our game this weekend against UCD Marian didn’t escape as it got postponed when we found out we had a couple of cases in the team.

Every men’s Super League game this weekend has been pushed back, unfortunately.

Thankfully, all our team seems OK so far and hopefully it stays that way until whenever can get together again for practice.

It’s wild because it also means we won’t have another game until mid-January.

Read More

I have already got some much-needed downtime this festive season, during which I ate a lot of food and watched a lot of basketball.

I was able to wake up in the early hours of Wednesday morning to see a face I remember from college, Steph Curry.

It was insane to see him become the first player to shoot 3,000 NBA three-pointers, having already broke Ray Allen’s overall record this month.

I remember playing scrimmage games with Curry when we were in Davidson College in North Carolina and we had no idea that we were in the company of superstardom.

He was just a normal kid and was real interested in my first job abroad in England when I was leaving Davidson, but he would travel to another level.

Fast forward 12 to 13 years, he has forever changed the way we view basketball and helped the position of point guard step out of the shadows.

When I was growing up, a point guard was just the guy who filled the gaps. One day you might have to score, and one day you might just have to get ball to your scorers because the team needed that.

And then you have point guards like Ireland internationals Seán Flood and CJ Fulton, who are inspired by this new wave of NBA superstars, and might shoot 40 points on a night, if pushed.

It was good to be able to watch some NBA over Christmas as I don’t stay up for them as much as I used to when I first came to Ireland.

When my oldest daughter came along things changed.

Being a LA Lakers fan, I would be watching west coast games that finish at four, five or six o’clock in the morning when she would wake up for the day.

I would have missed an entire night’s sleep so that had to come to an end.

Now, unfortunately, we have plenty of opportunity for rest in the New Year at least, with our next Templeogue game scheduled for mid-January.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

(Following games unaffected by Covid-19 but may be postponed at short notice)

SUNDAY

Women’s Super League – Killester v Trinity Meteors, IWA Clontarf, 5.0.

Men’s Division 1 – Fr Mathews v WIT Vikings, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0.

Women’s Division 1 – Marble City Hawks v Limerick Celtics, O’Loughlin’s GAA Club, 5.0.

MONDAY

Women’s Super League – IT Carlow Basketball v Fr Mathews, Old Leighlin, 3.0.