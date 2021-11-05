Puff Summers' Basketball Diary: 'I panicked at first but nothing is as bad as 18 months not working in lockdown'

The young kids playing basketball have missed almost two years of development, and when you're 12 or 13 that is everything.

They have trained so much since this season started, but there's no substitute for game time to improve your skills.

So it was worrying last week to hear that Under-12s wouldn't be allowed play indoors because they haven't been vaccinated.

It was especially concerning as coaching in schools is my day job.

I might have panicked at first, but then I thought nothing can be as bad as 18 months not working because of lockdown.

And thankfully, the regulations didn't really upset my plans before the Government came to their senses and allowed kids back on the court yesterday.

St Kieran's College in Kilkenny, where hurling is king, have been a great school to me.

I have an academy there this Sunday, and Kieran's also allowed me use their gym to shoot on my own during lockdown.

I'm never going to replace hurling in a school that's won 23 All-Ireland colleges titles, but I'm just trying bring a basketball culture with me.

And we have had some success.

Kieran's past pupil, Colum Prendiville, is a walking billboard for elite basketball there, and he played on Irish U-16 and U-18 teams before he got real busy with hurling.

It was definitely one of the saddest moments of my short time here in Kilkenny when he told me he was giving up basketball.

Even though he went on to hurl with the Kilkenny minors and DCU, I have heard Colum is back playing a little basketball with the local leagues here, which is great.

I would prefer kids to play as many sports as possible.

Kids playing multiple sports is not a problem, it's that they're playing multiple sports at the same time and then can suffer from burnout.

If kids played one sport in winter, one in fall, and one in the summertime, they would not get burned out that way.

I must mention that we had success to celebrate at home this week, when my daughter, Kaitlyn, made it through to the Basketball Ireland U-14 midlands regional team.

It was a really big deal to see her name on that list and also for the family to mark her basketball achievements.

It was a boost after I was knocked out of the first round of the cup with Templeogue last weekend against Maree in Galway.

As always, Kaitlyn travelled with me and even though she might have given out to me on the way home for not doing this or that right, it's great to have her there.

I guarantee my daughter knows more about the Super League than 90 percent of the country, Super League players included.

She sometimes does the scouting reports with me, and we will need her help again tomorrow as we aim to bounce back against Killester.

She can really grill me after games, which I admit can be annoying but it's great that she is so interested.

I just hope we can keep her happy when tomorrow's game tips off.



