Puff Summers’ Basketball Diary: ‘I feel at 38 I could play another five years, but the travelling is hurting’

Our game against Belfast Star tomorrow could be my last as I am not going to come back next year.

We have to win it, and Killester must beat UCD, for us to make the play-offs to win the Super League title (the competition has been restructured following Covid).

Otherwise, it’s my last game.

I'm not really talking about the end with anybody for now, as I want to focus on Templeogue this weekend so that I can prolong my career by just a couple of weeks.

I was almost psyching myself out in the last four or five games just before the pandemic hit in 2020 as I thought that that was going to be my last season.

Every time I did something, I thought, ‘oh, this might be the last time I get to do this or that,’ and I found myself not enjoying it because I kept thinking about myself.

So, I am just putting everything into our team this time around.

At 38, I still feel I could play another five years, but the only thing that's hurting is travelling up and down to Dublin from my home in Kilkenny everyday.

The tiresome trip takes its toll, and if I lived in Dublin I would probably play until I was 50, but the car itself is screaming at me too.

I have a hybrid Toyota that would cost €40-€45 to fill up when I first got it. Now it's costing €65-€70 to fill it up.

My two daughters are getting older too and I want to be around them, especially as they begin to try out different sports.

My eldest Kaitlyn recently made the Kilkenny Under-14 football team and I'm not a big Gaelic football fan, but I am a big Kaitlyn fan.

I never before got a chance to be that crazy dad on the sidelines as I was always travelling to basketball games and coaching on Saturdays. I want to do that now.

Her mum, as a Mayo woman, is proud of her daughter's new-found footballing skill but it’s kind of funny Kaitlyn is taking to it in the least football county you could imagine.

Kaitlyn will skip her Gaelic football blitz on Saturday to go to what could be my last game. My five-year-old, Kennedy, will also be there... provided we go to Jump Zone first.

We hope to give our supporters something to cheer on Saturday as we haven't won that much this season.

I completely understand if they have seen enough rubbish from us this season and they have better things to do, but I hope they get behind us.

If we don't get to the play-offs, I will obviously be p***** off but I don’t have regrets because we had a great run and we've won a trophy almost every year.

I believe Templeogue is in better place than when I first came along.

It's great to have seen the likes of Stephen James, Neil Randolph and Lorcan Murphy grow into their leadership roles. I look to them now to get me over the line.

If we progress this weekend we will then play Ballincollig – who have only lost one game this season –on their home patch in the quarter-finals.

I would love that, but Belfast Star and other results stand in our way.

I have enjoyed doing these diaries for the Indo and I have been getting a great response to them, but this could be my last entry.

That – like everything else – will depend on this weekend's game.

