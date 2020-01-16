Prince Harry pairs Ireland with New Zealand in 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw

Ireland have been paired with New Zealand, Lebanon and Jamaica in Group C for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The draw was the first public draw held at Buckingham Palace and was hosted by Prince Harry in his first engagement since he and his wife quit as senior members of the royal family.

The draw has also thrown up the prospect of England facing Sonny Bill Williams in the opening game of the tournament after Samoa were the first nation to be pulled out of the hat. It means the hosts will kick off the tournament against Samoa at St James' Park, Newcastle, on October 23, 2021.

Williams, who has switched codes after representing the All Blacks at last year’' World Cup in Japan, played for New Zealand in rugby league's showpiece tournament in 2013 but is also eligible for Samoa and has yet to announce his choice.

England's other Group A opponents, drawn by dual-code international Jason Robinson and 2012 Olympic rowing gold-medal winner Dame Katherine Grainger, will be France and World Cup debutants Greece.

Venues for the rest of the matches will be determined over the next few weeks.

Scotland were drawn in Group B alongside holders Australia, Fiji and Italy while John Kear's Wales face Pacific Island opponents Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Cook Islands in Group D.

England will play newcomers Brazil in the opening match of the women's World Cup and will also take on Papua New Guinea and Canada in the group stage, while Australia were paired with New Zealand, France and the Cook Islands.

PA Media