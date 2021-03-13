Pride and pressure in the world of elite rhythmic gymnastics

Valentina Culicova doesn’t know why she picked Ireland as the place to try and coach rhythmic gymnastics. Ireland didn’t have a reputation for the sport other than the fact that the discipline didn’t really exist here – there was artistic gymnastics, yes, but no rhythmic.

Nearly 20 years ago, Culicova wrote a letter to Gymnastics Ireland from her home in Moldova to see if there would be a coaching opportunity. But it was about more than that.

She’d witnessed dark days in her home country following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Moldova has one of the poorest economies in Europe. Culicova had two young kids to provide for so when she was offered a contract with a gymnastics club in Dundalk in April 2003, she took it.

“The contract was very basic because at that stage I didn’t know what was well-paid. For me, it was good pay,” Culicova laughs. “I was thinking that anything is better than nothing.”

In order to acquire anything, Culicova had to give up almost everything. Even though she started “late” at the age of 9, Culicova became an elite gymnast although she didn’t get to the level of competing at an Olympic Games.

She went on to coach elite gymnasts in Moldova but the situation there with coaching and facilities got “difficult”, so she began to look for work abroad. When she got her work permit for Ireland, it didn’t allow her to bring her husband and two children with her for the first year.

So before her 30th birthday, she travelled to Dundalk on her own with her family staying behind and her parents looking after her kids before they joined her over a year later.

“To find a better life in Ireland and settle in Ireland that was our chance. I had a great family who supported and let me travel,” Culicova says.

She started building something out of nothing. She went from teaching high performance in Moldova to starting out coaching ‘fun’ gymnastics in Dundalk.

They struggled to get the basics, initially, like carpet to practise on. She visited community centres as potential gym spaces but with a stage in most community centres taking up a lot of space and a low ceiling (not convenient for throwing hoops in the air) it was a different to the spaces they trained in in Moldova. But word started getting around about what she was doing.

Niamh Smyth was always flexible as a young girl. During lunchbreak in primary school, she’d find herself doing cartwheels and variations of the splits for nothing more than the thrill of it.

“I was definitely a big show-off,” she laughs. As well as Gaelic football, swimming and hip hop, Smyth did ballet and Irish dancing and showed an agility that had her teachers in awe. Smyth’s ballet teacher advised her mother, Joan, to get her daughter into gymnastics.

There were no gymnastics classes in Drogheda 15 years ago. But then her mother heard about Culicova in Dundalk and so Smyth started rhythmic gymnastics at the age of six.

There was no such thing as competitions for rhythmic gymnastics in Ireland back then, so the first event Smyth took part in was in Belgium at the age of eight where she was among the youngest.

She was part of the development squad at 10 when a new national team was formed and she progressed to the national junior squad at 13.

She quickly developed a taste for winning and a standout achievement was being part of the first Irish rhythmic team to compete at an International Gymnastics Federation event in Portugal in 2015.

By this stage her training, which was eight hours a week when she started, had increased to 15 hours a week leading up to this competition.

“I was definitely proud,” Smyth recalls, even if she didn’t place as high as she would have liked. She remembers being part of a national squad with Gymnastics Ireland that was loosely labelled a 2016 Olympic start squad.

“There was never the false hope – we all knew we weren’t going to the Olympics,” Smyth says. “I think I was quite a good performer. I was very flexible, good splits, split leaps, my back was flexible so I could catch my leg and I could put my feet over my head.”

Rhythmic gymnastics is an exercise in agility and precision wrapped up in a performance. Whereas artistic gymnastics is performed on an apparatus – beam, vault etc – rhythmic is performed with an apparatus – ie hoop, ball, ribbon.

Gymnasts are marked for artistic expression with their body and facial movements so you have to keep a smile or poker face no matter what.

“If you have a really upbeat piece of music and you drop your apparatus and your face drops, you will actually get deducted marks.

You really don’t have a choice but to keep that smile on your face. That was always something I really struggled with. You have to just fake it, you have to pretend. Whatever the music is, your face has to match it,” Smyth adds

Elite gymnastics is a sport where the riskier the move, the greater the reward. It’s judged against perfection and the stakes are higher when performing with an apparatus like a ball which gymnasts are expected to control as if its attached to them by an invisible string. But if something goes wrong, it can go – according to Smyth – horribly wrong.

She was 13 when she competed in an event in Scotland and felt she could do well. During the routine, the ball hit off her and rolled in under the judges’ table. No-one is allowed touch the apparatus during a routine, so Smyth had to crawl in under the judges table to retrieve the ball herself.

Then she had to put her face back on and carry-on with the routine.

“It was one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced. I was so competitive, I always wanted to be perfect,” Smyth says. “I think with the adrenaline and stuff I never did (cry) during a routine, (but) walking off the carpet I definitely have.”

This week Sport Ireland published a research report, Adolescent Girls Get Active, which collected data from teenage girls about why they feel disengaged from sport and physical activity and how to re-frame sport for these girls.

Teenage girls rarely get a voice when it comes to sport. For a teenage girl like Smyth who competed in elite sport, there were also concerns over body image and self-confidence.

Add that to the sport she competed in that looked for perfection, precision and holding a smile on your face at all times, how did she – the teenage girl – handle that level of pressure?

“When I think back to when I was eight or nine and just going and winning, it was because I wasn’t nervous. I was so carefree. As soon as I started to enter my teenage years, I started to put all this pressure on myself that was so unnecessary. You get more self-conscious.

“No-one ever put pressure on me, I put all the pressure on myself. My coach (Culicova) was so good with me all the time, she used to try everything.

“I loved performing but I was such a nervous person like I hated the idea of actually competing if that makes sense,” Smyth says.

“Your body changes a lot. I think gymnastics is a sport where you’re in your leotard and when it starts to feel a bit tight and things like that, you’re panicking. Nobody can deny and say it’s easy. It was definitely hard to realise that it was just growing.”

There is no conversation about gymnastics that can happen without reference to what’s happening around the world with cases and claims of mistreatment, and worse. Smyth (now 21) says she never experienced that.

“My coaches would never be angry with me if I did bad – no-one would ever get angry with me,” she says. Smyth retired from competing when she started college in DCU but she’s started some coaching.

Her former coach wishes Irish girls and women would stay longer in the sport.

“We struggle with the seniors in Ireland. When I work with the squads with the national performance coach as a second coach there, I do find it hard to build up senior gymnasts. Unfortunately, we even struggle to hold them until 13,” says Culicova, who now runs her own club in Dundalk.

“You feel sorry, for me each child leaving I felt like a piece of me is going. But you have to respect whatever they want.”

Rhythmic gymnastics is like a minority sport wrapped within a minority sport in Ireland. Very few could do what the likes of Smyth was able to do on the floor, which is why everyone else can only watch in wonder.