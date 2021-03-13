| 4°C Dublin

Pride and pressure in the world of elite rhythmic gymnastics

Former elite gymnast Niamh Smyth: "If you have a really upbeat piece of music and you drop your apparatus and your face drops, you will actually get deducted marks. You really don’t have a choice but to keep that smile on your face."

Valentina Culicova doesn’t know why she picked Ireland as the place to try and coach rhythmic gymnastics. Ireland didn’t have a reputation for the sport other than the fact that the discipline didn’t really exist here – there was artistic gymnastics, yes, but no rhythmic.

Nearly 20 years ago, Culicova wrote a letter to Gymnastics Ireland from her home in Moldova to see if there would be a coaching opportunity. But it was about more than that.

She’d witnessed dark days in her home country following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Moldova has one of the poorest economies in Europe. Culicova had two young kids to provide for so when she was offered a contract with a gymnastics club in Dundalk in April 2003, she took it.

