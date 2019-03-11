Price hails charges as Tralee chase glory

Tralee Warriors coach Pat Price praised an injured Paul Dick for inspiring his charges to a crucial 88-77 victory over table-topping Templeogue on Saturday, furthering their quest Super League glory.

Tralee Warriors coach Pat Price praised an injured Paul Dick for inspiring his charges to a crucial 88-77 victory over table-topping Templeogue on Saturday, furthering their quest Super League glory.

The Belfast man was top scorer for the Kerry side, shooting 15 points at Tralee’s Sports Complex on Saturday, despite suffering more than his fair share of pain.

“He got a dead leg in the first-half and right before half-time he went over on his ankle as well. He was completely hobbled in the second-half,” American coach Price said.

“But he insisted on carrying on and when he back on in the game it really inspired the guys around him because he was playing through pain. Not only was he on the court, but he was making big plays for us.”

The Dubliners rallied in the second-half after being 47-44 behind at half-time, but the closest they could get was six points.

The Kingdom side, featuring Kieran Donaghy, now sit just three points behind the league leaders with a game in hand.

Tralee now share second place with reigning champions UCD Marian, who beat basement side Moycullen 96-69, ahead of the sides’ clash on Saturday week.

“The Marian game takes precedence only if it has to. We’ve a double header this weekend and they’re two teams that are facing relegation.” Price added.

Irish Independent