Planes, trains and automobiles get Kelly’s crew in Euro frame

It has been a momentous nine days for an elite Dublin running group with its members fashioning a series of eye-catching performances at indoor meetings across Europe.

Andrew Coscoran ran the fifth fastest indoor 1500m by an Irishman on Tuesday night in Calais, clocking 3:37.20 when finishing fifth in an elite race in which Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway ran a new European indoor record of 3:31.80, the fifth fastest in history.

Last Saturday night in Metz, Seán Tobin won the 3000m in a personal best of 7:48.01. Twenty-four hours later at Val-de-Reuil, Michelle Finn and Brian Fay won the women’s and men’s 3000m respectively — the latter in a personal best time of 7:53.64.

The collegiate nature of the group, known as the Dublin Track Club, which also includes Raheny Shamrocks’ Iseult O’Donnell, who finished third in 2:03.85 over 800m in Metz, was underlined by the fact that Tobin was paced by his training partner, Paul Robinson, while Coscoran was paced by Fay.

All look on course to be named on the Irish team for the European Indoor Championships scheduled for Torun in Poland next month (March 5-7). This will represent a ground-breaking achievement for the club and its indefatigable founder Feidhlim Kelly.

Even though much of the continent is partially closed and air traffic is severely restricted, club members have found a way to overcome the myriad protocols, including numerous Covid-19 tests, to chase their dreams.

“It’s a bit like preparing to go to war. You need to have your stuff together, particularly when you’re going through airports,” says Tobin. “At this stage I’ve lost count of the number of antigen tests I’ve done for Covid-19.”

Tobin, Robinson, Coscoran and Fay have been on the continent for six weeks. “The four of us were based in the AP Victoria Sport centre near Albufeira in Portugal since early January. It was a perfect location because it had excellent facilities; it was isolated and was very quiet.”

But Portugal has just introduced new restrictions on non-nationals visiting the country so Tobin (pictured) is uncertain whether they can return there in the run-up to the European indoors.

“The whole experience has helped me grow a lot. It has made me more decisive. On the one hand we must be patient, but we also must be prepared for anything. There have been a lot of surreal moments.”

After their race in Metz last weekend, Tobin and Robinson caught a train destined for Barcelona at five o’clock the following morning.

“We thought it would be easier to relax on the train and it was because we basically had a carriage to ourselves. However, the trip took almost 12 hours. It took a lot out of both of us. We didn’t eat anything from 5am until one in the afternoon as there was no food being served on the train due to Covid. We had a 20-minute window to jump out and get food, otherwise we would have had nothing to eat all day.”

Kelly coaches all the DTC athletes apart from Robinson, whose career is under the tutelage of Melbourne-based Nic Bideau, husband of Sonia O’Sullivan.

“We are trying to be better and create world-class athletes. That’s our goal. We want to build up so we can qualify for major championships and progress from there. John Treacy was once in the position we’re now in. He had to find a way out on his own and that’s what we are doing. We have to be like John, Marcus O’Sullivan, Frank O’Mara or Sonia O’Sullivan.”

Given his extensive contacts with meet directors across Europe, Bideau has been able to secure slots for DTC members at meetings. The only hitch has been they have been classified as GB runners. “I noticed it when I was checking in before the race,” says Tobin. “I assured them we were Irish, and they promised to change it. But the GB label still came up on television. I don’t know why it happened.”

Another key figure behind the scenes is Sligo-based Dermot McDermott, who Kelly suggests is Ireland’s best athletics impresario since the halcyon days of the legendary Billy Moran. “I cannot overestimate Dermot’s contribution,” he says. “He doesn’t get the credit for what he does for athletics in Ireland. He is one of these great characters who just loves the sport. He’s a wheeler dealer who has so much passion.”

McDermott has built up a relationship with a French athletic club, SPN Vernon, though his friendship with David Grard, the driving force behind the club. DTC members, including its most recent and high-profile recruit Mark English, have used the club’s track for training. Kelly is now coaching English, a medallist in the 800m at both European outdoor and indoor championships.

The group have rented a house in the village, which is a 50-minute drive from Paris. Dublin City Harriers’ Nadia Power, who set a new Irish 800m indoor record (2:02.44) in Vienna last month, has been staying with them as well.

Tobin and Robinson are full-time athletes due primarily to the financial assistance they receive from Richard Donovan, the founder and organiser of the North and South Pole marathons. But with each Covid-19 test costing €100, expenses mount rapidly.

Next weekend DTC members, who continue to be affiliated to their home clubs, will be in action in a micro indoor meeting organised by Athletics Ireland in Abbotstown.

Ethiopian born Hiko Tonosa — who has been training in his native country since the start of the year — will be toeing the line in the 3000m. English, who already has the qualifying standard for the Euro indoors — is also likely to make his seasonal debut.

“The bottom line is that we need to get better,” adds Kelly. “When athletes get really good they will be rewarded (financially). As I have said before, athletics in Ireland operates a reward system, it is not a developmental system. We’re got to keep the head down and do the work. It has been great to see athletics people get a buzz out of us getting off our arses and actually going out and competing in races rather than resting on our laurels.”

