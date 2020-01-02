Phil Taylor pondering shock return to darts and might play a qualifier against amateur players

Darts legend Phil Taylor is considering a return to the game and may take part in a qualifying competition to play in the 2020 UK Open.

Darts legend Phil Taylor is considering a return to the game and may take part in a qualifying competition to play in the 2020 UK Open.

Taylor ended his glittering career in 2018 after winning a record 16 world titles, with 'The Power' admitting that he was too old to compete at the top after he lost the final of the PDC World Championships against Rob Cross.

Yet PDC chief Barry Hearn has confirmed the biggest name in the sport may be ready to reverse that decision, as the 59-year-old is missing the competitive game.

"I spoke with Phil a few weeks ago," confirmed Hearn. "He was thinking about, 'Shall I play the UK Open by entering a qualifier?'

"He phoned me and said, 'What do you feel about it? I said, 'Look, you aren't subject to the player's contract any more. You're entitled to do what you like'.

"Phil is enjoying himself, but part of him misses that competitive element he doesn't get doing exhibitions."

Taylor has undertaken busy schedule of exhibition matches since retiring from the sport he dominated, with darts not affected by his exit as crowds continue to flock to the PDC events and TV viewing figures on Sky Sports continue to place darts at the top of the most viewed sports.

Peter Wright celebrates winning during day sixteen of the William Hill World Championships at Alexandra Palace, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 1, 2020. See PA story DARTS World. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

A comeback for Taylor would add to the intrigue in 2020 after Peter 'Snakebite' Wright won the PDC World Championship for the first time by beating Michael van Gerwen in the final on New Year's Day.

Online Editors