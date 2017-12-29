Phil Taylor beats Gary Anderson in PDC World Championships...as Michael van Gerwen prevails

Phil Taylor's dream of ending his career with a 17th world title is still alive, after he beat Gary Anderson 5-3 to move into the semi-finals.

Outsider Jamie Lewis now stands in Taylor's way of another appearance in a world final, in what will be his final tournament before he brings down the curtain on his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Michael van Gerwen remains on course for back-to-back world titles after seeing off Raymond van Barneveld in a thriller at Alexandra Palace. The top seed was in danger of exiting the tournament at the quarter-final stage after Van Barneveld made it 4-4 to set up a decider.

But Van Gerwen held his nerve to secure a 5-4 victory that booked a semi-final date with Rob Cross and sent his Dutch compatriot home. "At the beginning Raymond was playing well and I was struggling a little bit," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.

"I think everyone could only dream of a quarter-final like this because we both averaged a quite good standard. "I'm really glad I was the winner. He played really good. I didn't expect him to keep his motivation up so long. He normally shakes his head when he's behind but he didn't do that.

"That's a positive thing for him but the negative thing is I'm through to the next round." Van Gerwen will take on Cross after the 20th seed held off a spirited fightback from Dimitri Van den Bergh to win by the same scoreline.

Online Editors