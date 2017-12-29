Sport Other Sports

Saturday 30 December 2017

Phil Taylor beats Gary Anderson in PDC World Championships...as Michael van Gerwen prevails

Phil Taylor in sparkling form as he moves into the PDC World Championship semi-finals

Phil Taylor's dream of ending his career with a 17th world title is still alive, after he beat Gary Anderson 5-3 to move into the semi-finals.

Outsider Jamie Lewis now stands in Taylor's way of another appearance in a world final, in what will be his final tournament before he brings down the curtain on his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Michael van Gerwen remains on course for back-to-back world titles after seeing off Raymond van Barneveld in a thriller at Alexandra Palace.

The top seed was in danger of exiting the tournament at the quarter-final stage after Van Barneveld made it 4-4 to set up a decider.

But Van Gerwen held his nerve to secure a 5-4 victory that booked a semi-final date with Rob Cross and sent his Dutch compatriot home.

"At the beginning Raymond was playing well and I was struggling a little bit," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.

"I think everyone could only dream of a quarter-final like this because we both averaged a quite good standard.

"I'm really glad I was the winner. He played really good. I didn't expect him to keep his motivation up so long. He normally shakes his head when he's behind but he didn't do that.

"That's a positive thing for him but the negative thing is I'm through to the next round."

Van Gerwen will take on Cross after the 20th seed held off a spirited fightback from Dimitri Van den Bergh to win by the same scoreline.

