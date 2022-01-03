Peter 'Snakebite' Wright produces late comeback against Michael Smith to claim PDC World Darts Championship

Peter Wright celebrates with the Sid Waddell Trophy after victory against Michael Smith in the World Darts Championship final. John Walton/PA Wire.

Peter Wright has won the PDC World Championship for the second time after beating Michael Smith 7-5 in the final at Alexandra Palace.

'Snakebite', who previously beat Michael van Gerwen to win the title in 2020, claimed glory with a strong finish, winning nine of the last 10 legs to become a double world champion.

The 51-year-old got the job done with a double-16 finish to break Smith’s heart.

Smith was dreaming about being one set away from glory leading 5-4 and 2-0 up with the throw, with Wright on the rack.

But the Scot showed his fighting spirit to reel off three successive legs and level at 5-5 as an undulating battle continued to unfold.

Smith created history on his way to taking a 4-3 lead as in the fifth set he plundered his 72nd 180 of the tournament, breaking Gary Anderson’s previous record set in 2017.

The maximums kept on coming, allowing ‘Bully Boy’ to rattle off back-to-back sets as he gained the advantage for the first time.

However, Wright showed great fighting spirit to battle back and claim the title with three successive sets.