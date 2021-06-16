Perfect birthday gift for Nhat Nguyen as qualification for Olympic badminton tournament confirmed

Nhat Nguyen will represent Team Ireland in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Irish badminton star Nhat Nguyen, who turns 21 today, received the perfect birthday present after being officially selected to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

One of the youngest members of Team Ireland, he booked his place by finishing 26th in the final rankings.

Forty-five athletes compete in the men’s singles which begin on the first full day of competition, July 24 in the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

An Olympic Solidarity scholarship holder, Nhat competed in the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, and he also won a bronze medal at the European Junior Championship.

Now a full time professional, he first played at senior level in the European Games in Minsk in 2021.

Speaking on his selection Nguyen said: “I am delighted to be officially qualified for my first Olympics. Competing at the Olympics is a goal I have set from a young age.

“I am looking forward to being part of Team Ireland and representing my country at Tokyo. Qualification was the first goal and now my goal is to be ready to deliver my best ever performance”

A native of Vietnam, Nhat arrived in Ireland with his parents and older sister when he was six.

A former pupil in St David’s in Artane, he was taught mathematics and physics by Dublin’s All-Ireland winning GAA captain Stephen Cluxton.

Cluxton himself was a star badminton player before concentrating on Gaelic football and the pair helped set up a badminton team in the school.